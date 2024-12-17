Popular panto returns to Horden

Christmas hampers and free pantomime shows are bringing extra festive cheer to a County Durham village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DCC

After a gap of several years, the tradition of treating children in Horden to a free pantomime was reinstated this Christmas, with more than 500 youngsters aged from two to 11 enjoying a special production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

The performances were made possible thanks to funding from Cllr June Clark and Cllr Ian McLean’s neighbourhood budgets, which are allocated through Durham County Council’s East Durham Area Action Partnership (AAP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horden Together, a partnership of individuals and organisations working to bring positive change to the village, has also supported the pantomime.

And the festive spirit does not stop there - the Horden Together Team has been delivering hampers to residents of all ages who have experienced a challenging year. Also funded by Cllr McLean and Cllr Clark’s neighbourhood budgets, the hampers include seasonal treats, such as Christmas pudding, cheese and crackers, and a crocheted blanket.

Ian Moran, East Durham AAP co-ordinator, said: “The pantomime was a cherished tradition in Horden for many years and it’s fantastic to see it back and bringing smiles to children’s faces once again.

“The hampers, meanwhile, are a wonderful way to spread cheer at the end of what has been a challenging year for many people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Rowe, community engagement co-ordinator at Horden Together, said: “There is such a strong sense of community spirit in Horden, and Christmas is a wonderful time to bring people together.

“We are incredibly proud to have supported both of these initiatives and are looking forward to working with our partners and residents to support more exciting projects in 2025.”