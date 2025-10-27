This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The musician returns to the UK as part of her worldwide Constantly Nowhere tour next year.

Crossover sensation Poppy is returning to the United Kingdom in 2026.

As part of her huge Constantly Nowhere tour, the musician will perform five dates on our shores throughout March next year.

Here’s exactly where you can see her perform and how to get your hands on those all-important pre-sale tickets.

Poppy has unveiled details of a huge international tour for 2026, confirming that the Constantly Nowhere tour will hit the UK and Europe next spring.

The announcement comes as the experimental musician continues to explore the heavier side of her sound, having recently stated that "sitting amongst the extremes feels very whole to me." Fans can expect a dynamic live show blending her pop sensibility with crushing metal elements, which has made her a firm crossover favourite amongst pop and metal fans - that Venn diagram does exist!

The UK and European leg follows a run of Australian dates that kick off in January, with dates so far confirmed for Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Poppy is set to return to the UK in 2026 as part of her Constantly Nowhere tour. | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Poppy first gained recognition as a mysterious, uncanny valley-like android in surreal performance art videos on YouTube. Her character, which spoke in a soft, monotone voice, was widely interpreted as a satire of modern internet culture and the idolization of pop stars. Her music career has undergone one of the most drastic shifts in modern music as she transitioned from bubblegum-flavoured art pop (on her album Poppy.Computer) to a pioneering blend of Industrial Metal and Nu Metal.

Her 2020 album, I Disagree, was the pivotal release, fully embracing aggressive metal riffs and cathartic vocals. This artistic change was critically acclaimed and earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance, making her the first solo female artist to be nominated in the category.

Today, Poppy is defined by her post-genre approach, blending the aggression of metalcore and industrial music with her pop sensibilities and experimental textures, solidifying her status as a vital, unpredictable force in the alternative rock scene.

Where is Poppy touring in the UK in 2026?

You can catch the exciting performer when she plays the following venues in the UK on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Poppy on her 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Both Artist and O2 Priority pre-sales will commence on October 28 at 10am GMT, with Live Nation, Spotify and venue pre-sales (where applicable) starting on October 30 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales to all tour dates will then go on sale am 10am GMT on October 31 through leading ticketing agents, including Ticketmaster.

