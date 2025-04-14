Part of an initiative to encourage households to get more active, families are challenged to complete the 8k (8,000 meters) of continuous running loops of various distances from 200m, 400m and 800m at the site’s newly layed athletics track.
This was the first event to take place on the recently refurbished Silksworth Athletics Track which received £230,000 worth of funding from Everyone Active last November.
