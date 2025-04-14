Photos as families take over Silksworth track as part of Paula Radcliffe Athletics event

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:12 BST

Paula Radcliffe’s Families on Track relay event returned to Silksworth over the weekend.

Part of an initiative to encourage households to get more active, families are challenged to complete the 8k (8,000 meters) of continuous running loops of various distances from 200m, 400m and 800m at the site’s newly layed athletics track.

This was the first event to take place on the recently refurbished Silksworth Athletics Track which received £230,000 worth of funding from Everyone Active last November.

Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters, delivering the headlines to you

Check out the full gallery from the day in the comments.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Paula Ratcliffe's "Families on Track" event at the newly refurbished Silksworth running track where family groups work together to complete an 8k run using a relay format.

1. Paula Ratcliffe's "Families on Track" event at the newly refurbished Silksworth running track where family groups work together to complete an 8k run using a relay format.

Paula Ratcliffe's "Families on Track" event at the newly refurbished Silksworth running track where family groups work together to complete an 8k run using a relay format. | North News & Pictures

Photo Sales

2. The event was launched by Steve Cram and Ward Councillors Joanne Laverick left and Sophie Charlton

North News & Pictures

Photo Sales

3. Joanne Laverick and Sophie Charlton get festivities underway

North News & Pictures

Photo Sales

4. Starting strong

North News & Pictures

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AthleticsSunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice