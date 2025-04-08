Paula Radcliffe family sporting event heading to Sunderland this month
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Families are being invited to join in a community sporting event at Silksworth Sports Complex.
Part of an initiative to encourage households to get more active, families are challenged to complete the 8k (8,000 meters) of continuous running loops of various distances from 200m, 400m and 800m at the site’s newly layed athletics track.
Each team can be between three to five people, of which at least one must be under 16 and at least one over 18.
The relay event will give the whole family a chance to be active together, no matter their fitness level. This will be the first event to take place on the recently refurbished Silksworth Athletics Track which received £230,000 worth of funding from Everyone Active last November.
Everyone who completes the event on Sunday, April 13 will receive a medal, t-shirt and goodie bag with entry costing just £5 per family.
After the run, families can extend their day of fun and fitness and participate in a range of rugby skills delivered by Active Sunderland and partners. This will take place on the 3G pitches near the athletics track.
This is part of a Community Rugby programme delivered in the city in advance of Sunderland hosting the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the Stadium of Light in August .
Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “It is fantastic to see this event taking place and bringing families together for a fun day of exercise and sport.
Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters, delivering the headlines to you
“Paula Radcliffe’s Families on Track event is always so popular, it’s great to see it come back on our newly refurbished athletics track. And the free rugby skills sessions following are a good opportunity for residents to learn the sport and try something new ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup this summer.
More information can be found through the Families On Track website while families can sign up through the Everyone Active website.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.