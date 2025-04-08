Paula Radcliffe family sporting event heading to Sunderland this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paula Radcliffe’s Families on Track relay event is returning to Silksworth.

Families are being invited to join in a community sporting event at Silksworth Sports Complex.

Part of an initiative to encourage households to get more active, families are challenged to complete the 8k (8,000 meters) of continuous running loops of various distances from 200m, 400m and 800m at the site’s newly layed athletics track.

With an athletics track, full sized grass and 3G football pitches, tennis courts, the towering ski slope and more, Silksworth's Sports Complex is an incredible facility for the city, and Tripadvisor users agree, giving the site an average rating of four out of five after 36 reviews.

Each team can be between three to five people, of which at least one must be under 16 and at least one over 18.

The relay event will give the whole family a chance to be active together, no matter their fitness level. This will be the first event to take place on the recently refurbished Silksworth Athletics Track which received £230,000 worth of funding from Everyone Active last November.

Everyone who completes the event on Sunday, April 13 will receive a medal, t-shirt and goodie bag with entry costing just £5 per family.

After the run, families can extend their day of fun and fitness and participate in a range of rugby skills delivered by Active Sunderland and partners. This will take place on the 3G pitches near the athletics track.

This is part of a Community Rugby programme delivered in the city in advance of Sunderland hosting the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the Stadium of Light in August .

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “It is fantastic to see this event taking place and bringing families together for a fun day of exercise and sport.

“Paula Radcliffe’s Families on Track event is always so popular, it’s great to see it come back on our newly refurbished athletics track. And the free rugby skills sessions following are a good opportunity for residents to learn the sport and try something new ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup this summer.

More information can be found through the Families On Track website while families can sign up through the Everyone Active website.

