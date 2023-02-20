Shrove Tuesday - often referred to as Pancake Day falls on February 21 this year. Cooking pancakes at home can be a messy task with lots of washing up to do after. To combat this, the Sunderland Echo has compiled a list of the best establishments serving pancakes in the area so you don’t have to clear up

It’s predicted that on average, people in the UK eat two pancakes each on Pancake Day. That means that 117 million pancakes are eaten on Pancake Day, with the idea of eating pancakes on Shrove Tuesday stretching back more than 1,000 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Historic UK , “Shrove Tuesday was the last opportunity to use up eggs and fats before embarking on the Lenten fast and pancakes are the perfect way of using up these ingredients”.

It can feel like Pancake Day also springs upon us quickly, with English Heritage saying: “Like Easter, Shrove Tuesday – now better known as Pancake Day – occurs on a different date each year because it is calculated by the cycles of the moon.”

Most Popular

With Pancake Day upon us, here’s the five best places in Sunderland to get pancakes, according to TripAdvisor .

Name: The Salt House Kitchen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: 6 Queens Parade Seaburn, Sunderland SR6 8DA England

Rating: 4/5

What customers are saying: From July 2022: “We gathered to enjoy a family brunch and were not disappointed. The service was good and the variety of food on offer suited all tastes. The Eggs Royale and Eggs Benedict were brilliant as were the Veggie breakfast and Strawberry Pancakes. We ladies enjoyed a mean Cosmopolitan too!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Name: Clean Bean

Location: 22 North Terrace, Seaham SR7 7EU England

Rating: 5/5

What customers are saying: From February 2022: Had a delicious breakfast on 15.2.22 served by an attentive, friendly and efficient waitress. The banana pancakes with bacon and maple syrup were the most delicious and my daughters Eggs Benedict looked equally appetising. Great coffee and the decor was quirky and unique - I love the lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Name: Love Lily Roker

Location: 1 Pier Point Marine Walk Marine Walk, Sunderland SR6 0PP England

Rating: 3.5/5

What customers are saying: From September 2022: “I admittedly didn’t go to Love Lily for ages as I thought it was going to be one of those Instagram places and end up being overrated, but I couldn’t have been more wrong. Pancakes are incredible but even their other foods are really good. Always friendly staff, cracking location and even though it gets busy, it’s worth it once the food comes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Name: The Lamp Room

Location: 20 North Terrace, Seaham SR7 7EU England

Rating: 4.5/5

What customers are saying: From December 2018: “Family breakfast. The service was amazing, the staff couldn’t have been more friendly. I had pancakes and they were absolutely delicious. Would def recommend to anyone however would advise to book a table so you are not disappointed”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Name: The Pancake Kitchen

Location: Unit 3, Waterside, Seaham SR7 7EE England

Rating: 4/5/5