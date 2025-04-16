Out North East announces three months of pride events across the region
Charity Out North East organised the ambitious month-long celebrations in Sunderland, South Tyneside and Gateshead, with a full programme of entertainment, education, exhibitions and family-friendly events.
And now organisers have announced plans for summer 2025 and all three areas are once again getting behind the festivals.
Pride In Sunderland will kick off the run of festivities. This will run throughout June and include everything from a line dancing event to drag bingo, culminating in a Pride concert in Keel Square on Saturday June 28. The events will be launched at the Bridges on Saturday, June 7 and will be the springboard for a month of activity including film screenings, Proudly Preloved – a charity shop takeover and Pride family picnic.
Following the Sunderland event, Pride will then move to South Tyneside where once again there will be a full programme of activities throughout July.
Events like popular dog show, Pride Pooches will return as will Pride In Hebburn which will take place on Saturday, July 26.
Pride in South Tyneside concert will take place as part of the This Is South Tyneside summer festival on Sunday, July 20, where acts will include Shayne Ward, The Future is Queer and Shelley Stevens.
Councillor Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “South Tyneside is a warm, welcoming and inclusive place with unique and diverse communities.
“We’re delighted to be working with Out North East to showcase Pride in South Tyneside again over the summer.
“Events like these allow people of all backgrounds to come together in unity, solidarity and friendship, embrace and celebrate our wonderful LGBTQ+ community and promote a culture of acceptance, inclusivity and diversity.”
The final pride of the summer will take place in Gateshead in August, launching on Saturday, August 2 with a special day at the Metrocentre.
Highlights throughout the month include a town centre takeover on Saturday, August 9, Pride Lawn Bowling Tournament the following day and the 5k Colour Run on Wednesday, August 20.
