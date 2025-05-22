Organisers release major update on the future of Kubix and Monument festivals

Doubts have arisen over whether the Kubix and Monument festivals will go ahead this year (2025) following a post on Social media from the organisers of both festivals.

With thousands of people having already purchased tickets and looking forward to the popular events, the news is sure to be of concern to the city and region’s music lovers looking forward to both events.

A statement on both festival’s Facebook pages said: “We are aware of growing speculation regarding the future of this year’s festivals. At this time we are unable to provide a full update, but we want to reassure our customers that discussions are ongoing behind the scenes.

“We hope to share more concrete information very soon. Thank you for your patience and continued support. We understand how important these events are to so many of you and we are doing everything we can to provide greater clarity as quickly as possible.

“Further updates will follow very soon.”

Both events are scheduled to go ahead in Herrington Country Park; Kubix Festival on Saturday July 12 and Monument Festival on Saturday July 19.

Headline acts currently scheduled for Kubix includes Blue, Shaggy, Another Level, Gareth Gates, Liberty X, and Blazin Squad.

Artists lined up to perform at Monument Festival include the Doves, Yard Act, The Fratellis, The Sherlocks, and The Twang.

We have contacted the organisers of the festivals to find out more and are awaiting their response.

The much loved festivals see tens of thousands of revellers descend on Herrington Country Park every year.