One-woman play Fat Chance explores fatphobia and class stigma

Rachel Stockdale, a fat, benefit class actress from Middlesbrough is inviting anyone who’s ever put on or lost weight, anyone who had free school meals and anyone who feels they ‘don’t fit’ to join her for her celebratory one-woman play Fat Chance, coming to your local venue this spring.

This funny and politically powerful show explores Rachel’s true-life experience of weight gain from size 8 to 18, and the challenges she has faced along the way in her effort to carve out a career as an actress.

By Samuel Black Photography.

Opening on March 8, International Women’s Day, the production will embark on a 24-date tour, taking in venues across the country.

As Rachel explains: “Fat Chance condenses my twenties into a 70 minute show which examines everything from the changing relationship I’ve had with my body, other people’s fear of fatness and class stigma. Since the age of seven I have wanted to be an actor.

"After growing up in a single parent family on benefits living in the top 1% of underprivileged areas in the UK - central Middlesbrough - I went on to graduate from Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) after gaining a scholarship. Since then in my career as a professional actor I’ve been told by top agents that even though I have talent I’m ‘too fat, Northern and female’. Fat Chance is a funny, reflective look at my life and struggles to succeed in an industry that doesn’t want to represent people like me.”

Rachel added “After four years in development, preview performances at Newcastle’s

Live Theatre and a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022, we are passionate about sharing this important story with audiences across the UK.”

The tour of Fat Chance has been made possible with funding from the National Lottery

through Arts Council England and with kind support from Northern Stage.

Notes to Editors:

Suitable for audiences aged 14+. Contains some strong language and themes of diet culture.

To book review tickets for this show please contact Chloe Stott at [email protected].

Watch the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/883232174

Tour dates:

8 & 9 March, 7.45pm

Northern Stage

13 March, 7.45pm

Stephen Joseph Theatre

14 March, 8.00pm

Gala Durham

15 March, 7.45pm

Harrogate Theatre

19th & 20th March, 7.30pm and 2.30pm Wednesday matinee

Theatre 503

Booking link to follow

21 March, 8.00pm

The Seagull Theatre

23 March, 7.30pm

Skipton Town Hall

26 March, 8.00pm

Darlington Hippodrome

27 March, 7.45pm

Alnwick Playhouse

28 March, 7.30pm

Middlesbrough Theatre

30 March, 7.30pm

Oxford Playhouse

2 April, 7.30pm

Shakespeare North Playhouse

3 April, 7.30pm

Torch Theatre

4 April, 8.00pm

Hull Truck Theatre

5 & 6 April, 8.00pm plus 3.00pm Saturday matinee

Leeds Playhouse

10 April, 7.30pm

Queens Hall Arts

12 April, 7.30pm

The Corn Hall

Booking link to follow

13 April, 8.00pm

The Atkinson

24 April, 7.30pm

Midlands Arts Centre

26 & 27 April, 9.00pm