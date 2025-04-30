Olly Murs at Newcastle Utilita Arena: Times, remaining tickets, setlist, parking and more
Murs made his name in 2009, when he auditioned for series 6 of The X Factor and eventually finished as the runner up to North East local Joe McElderry.
In April he kicked off his ‘15 Years of Hits’ tour, starting in Plymouth before working his way around the country, culminating in a huge show at London’s O2 Arena.
When is Olly Murs at Newcastle Utilita Arena?
The show will take place on Sunday, May 4 in Newcastle.
What are the times for Olly Murs in Newcastle?
The venue’s website claims doors for the show will open at 6pm with live music getting underway at 7:30pm.
Who is supporting Olly Murs on his UK tour?
Beloved boy band Blue are kickstarting nights across the country ahead of Murs’ headline set, including the Utilita Arena gig.
The group last released a full length album in 2022 with fans set to see songs such as All Rise and One Love.
Are tickets still available for Olly Murs in Newcastle?
A very small number of tickets remain available at the time of writing, with costs starting from £42.95 and running up to £111.75 for premium tickets.
The most expensive standard ticket is listed at £78.75.
Where to park for Newcastle’s Utilita Arena?
There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.
If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.
The usual fee for events is £8.
Other car parks around the arena include Arena Square Car Park on Ord Street and the Times Square Car Park which can be accessed from Railway Street.
What is the Olly Murs Setlist for his UK tour?
Based on the first shows of the tour, fans can expect something similar to the following:
Troublemaker
Right Place Right Time
Please Don’t Let Me Go
Thinking Of Me
Oh My Goodness
Heart Skips A Beat
Kiss Me
Army Of Two
Hand On heart
Up
Seasons
You Don’t Know Me
Dear Darlin’
I'm Your Man / Never Gonna Give You Up / Livin' On A Prayer / Beat It / Careless Whisper / I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) / I'm So Excited medley
Years and Years
Never Been Better
Wrapped Up
Save Me
Dance With Me Tonight
