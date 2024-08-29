Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis will play three extra shows in 2025.

It comes due to ‘unprecedented demand’

Shows have been added in Manchester, London and Edinburgh

Oasis have added three more shows to the 2025 reunion tour. The extra dates will take place in Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

It comes as fans still wait for confirmation emails after signing up for the pre-sale ballot. Oasis say the additional shows have been added due to “unprecedented demand”.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale at the same time as the rest of the tour, the band has said. General sale is due to begin on Saturday, 31 August at 9am BST - and Ticketmaster has issued top tips to increase your chances of getting your hands on them.

Fans are also being urged to remain vigilant for potential scams this week. While those booking accommodation on Airbnb are being urged to watch out for potential fraudsters.

Have Oasis added extra tour dates?

The band will play extra shows at: Heaton Park, Manchester on July 16, Wembley Stadium on July 30 and Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on August 12. In a statement Oasis said they are adding the shows due to “unprecedented demand”.

When will tickets for extra shows go on sale?

The tickets for the three further 2025 tour dates will go on sale at the same time as the rest of the tour. Fans will be able to have the opportunity to buy them from 9am BST on Saturday, 31 August.

A pre-sale will be held 24 hours before the general sale and fans had until Wednesday, 28 August to sign up. The band has urged patience for fans who are still waiting for the confirmation email.

Full list of Oasis 2025 dates

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4, 5 July

Heaton Park, Manchester - 11, 12, 16, 19, 20 July

Wembley Stadium, London - 25, 26, 30 July, 2, 3 August

Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh - 8, 9, 12 August

Croke Park, Dublin - 16, 17 August

What tips do you have for improving chances of getting Oasis tickets? Share your advice with our tech writer by emailing: [email protected].