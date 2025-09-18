North East pumpkin picking: Patches and farms in the North East to visit in 2025
It may feel like summer is barely over, but Halloween is fast approaching and the North East has plenty of options for families who want to pick their own pumpkins ahead of the big day.
There is no better reason to get out of the house and support a local company this autumn, and there are plenty of options across the region to have some great family fun and build up to the spooky season.
East Grange Farm
Down in Durham, East Grange Farm is preparing for pumpkin picking season early and is opening its site up from Saturday, October 11. Opening dates will include every Saturday and Sunday until Friday, October 24. After this date the site will be open every day until they are out of pumpkins.
It has been announced tickets will be on sale soon.
Holmside Park
Elsewhere in Durham, Holmside Park are offering pumpkin picking sessions from Wednesday, October 1 until Halloween.
This year, the site is promising to be the best year for pumpkin picking yet, autumnal photo opportunities and pumpkin activities for customers to enjoy with the whole family.
Pumpkins can be picked any day the site is open throughout the month with admission available to book online.
Brockbushes Farm
Over in western Northumberland, family favourite for many across the North East Brockbushes Farm is already seeing a huge demand for pumpkin picking this year with some dates already sold out.
Pumpkin picking is available over the weekend of October 4 and October 5, as well as the following weekend. Every day from Friday, October 17 until the end of the month will be open to bookings.
Whitehouse Farm
Further north, Morpeth’s Whitehouse Farm is offering free pumpkins as part of its Halloween spooktacular this year.
It is also offering indoor sessions, meaning families will not need to keep an eye on the forecast for a good Autumn day.
Tickets are available now and include other experiences such as time with animals, a go-cart track and huge playground. The spooktacular is open to the public from throughout October.
Sessions are available every weekend from Saturday, October 11 as well as every day between Saturday, October 25 and Halloween.