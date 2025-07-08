North East pride parade forced to change route due to roadworks

The team behind Northern Pride have confimed a change to the event’s parade due to ongoing work in Newcastle.

The development of Northumberland Street in the city centre has caused the route fo the North East’s biggest pride parade to be adjusted.

The annual Newcastle Pride march on Saturday, July 19 will now change to pass through John Dobson Street.

Organisers have said this is to ensure maximum safety of all attendees as it is not possible to march the planned route with the continued works and associated risks.

The march will commence from the Civic Centre at 12pm as planned, but will this year head down John Dobson Street, before returning to the usual route on Blackett Street then finally onto Percy Street. The march will finish at Civic Centre ahead of the citywide celebrations. The new route map can be viewed on the event’s website.

The organisers of Newcastle Pride are continuing to work with Newcastle City Council and Northumbria Police. The groups met earlier this week to review the significant safety concerns for those planning to attend and therefore made the decision together to alter the route.

Ste Dunn, Director of Northern Pride said: “Whilst we are incredibly disappointed that we cannot march down Northumberland Street, something that is fundamental to Pride and is symbolic to the LGBTQIA+ community and our visibility in the city, the priority has to be the safety and welfare of everyone taking part.

“We were made aware of concerns by Newcastle City Council and Northumbria Police surrounding the ongoing building works on Northumberland Street and the risks related to the march.

“With this, strict guidance was provided to modify our plans. We are working closely with all partners to ensure that we do everything we can to make this change work. It’s paramount that the LGBTQIA+ community is able to march safely while remaining unapologetically visible.”

