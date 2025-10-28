It is the time fo year to head out and see some of the region’s most incredible displays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s right - Wednesday, November 5 is nearly here and there are some hugely popular displays returning over the coming weeks.

Come with us as we take a tour of the top options across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firework Display

Gateshead Stadium fireworks

This year a huge display will be taking place at Gateshead International Stadium. This is a traditional aerial fireworks display set to a unique soundtrack. Fairground rides and stalls area will also be on offer.

Entry is by ticket priced at £5 per person plus booking fee and are available through the event’s website. There is an option to "pay on the door" however it is recommended to pre purchase as on the day sales will be limited - or not guaranteed.

It is thought this may be the largest display in Gateshead after it was confirmed the team behind the Saltwell Park display will not host an event this year.

Gateshead and Blaydon Rugby Club firework displays

Another two events will come from local sporting clubs this year with a one-two weekend punch. In Swalwell, Blaydon Rugby Club will be hosting a display on Saturday, November 1 with tickets available on the club’s website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following night will see a display hosted by Gateshead Rugby Club. Tickets for this are also available online.

Sunderland Spooktacular fireworks

There’s two firework displays happening in Barnes Park on the night of Halloween, with one ticket getting you into both.

Spellbound takes place from 6pm and is low-noise, magical and perfect for little ones.

A second display named Afterglow takes place from 8pm with bigger effects and more flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced £8 for adults, £6 for children and £25 for a family ticket from mysunderland.

Ashbrooke fireworks Sunderland

Taking place on the big night itself, Ashbrooke Fireworks promises to be one of the best displays around.

The spectacular was brought back to the Sports Ground by Red Sky Foundation.

Expect an evening filled with funfair rides, live entertainment & DJ sets, street food vendors and of course a huge firework display at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £7.50 or £25 for VIP. Under 2s go free. Tickets available here.

Ocean Beach fireworks South Shields

South Tyneside Council and Ocean Beach Pleasure Park have announced that they will be bringing back firework displays to the borough this autumn.

The highly anticipated 2025 shows are titled ‘Anthems in The Sky’ and ‘Fireworks Euphoria’ and will be launched along the South Shields sea front.

Free viewing can be gained from behind the arcades and along the promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gosforth fireworks

Another event taking place on November 5 itself, this display is being branded as Newcastle’s biggest and best. Promising over 120 dazzling effects per minute, organisers are telling the public to arrive early ahead of a 7pm display.

Tickets are available to buy online.