North East festival offering £1 tickets in celebration of Glastonbury history

To celebrate the Glastonbury histories of its performers Hardwick Festival has announced a limited-time ticket promotion of retro priced tickets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 37 Glastonbury performances between them, artists from this year’s Hardwick Festival lineup have graced Worthy Farm’s iconic stages across the decades.

Now, in their honour, Hardwick Festival is giving fans the chance to experience a world-class weekend of music for a fraction of the usual cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardwick Festival | Hardwick Festival

As part of a ‘pay like its 1970’ promotion, the festival is offering:

10 Day Tickets at 1970 Glastonbury price – £1

20 Day Tickets at 1983 price – £12

30 Day Tickets at 1990 price – £38

40 Day Tickets at 1994 price – £59

50 Day Tickets at 1997 price – £65

Very limited Weekend Tickets – £159

Tickets are available online now.

Speaking about the new initiative, a Hardwick Festival spokesperson said: “We know times are tough. With the cost of living continuing to rise, we wanted to give something back to our loyal festivalgoers and the amazing people of the North East.

Music should be for everyone - and this is our way of saying thank you, by offering some of the best value tickets in the UK this summer.

These prices are a nod to Glastonbury’s incredible legacy and the incredible artists who’ve played both there and now, at Hardwick. But you’ll need to be quick - once each tier sells out, they’re gone for good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardwick Festival 2025 takes place from Friday, August 15 until Sunday, August 17 at Hardwick Hall in County Durham.

This year’s headline acts include the legendary Pet Shop Boys, Scissor Sisters, and pop favourite Olly Murs, alongside other sets from the likes of Tom Walker, The Lathums, Sam Ryder, Scouting For Girls and more.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.