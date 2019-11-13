Sunderland Illuminations has seen the Wearmouth Bridge light up previously.

It’s not long now until the lights arrive in Sunderland.

On Wednesday, Sunderland City Council confirmed the installation of the lights is still on going.

Installation of the sea front illumination lights is ongoing.

The lights will be switched on in a matter of days but no official event will be taking place for the switch on.

However, you will be able to spot them on the evening of Friday, November 15 if you are near to the city centre or the seafront.

Sunderland City Council’s Assistant Director of Culture and Events, Victoria French said: “Lighting at the seafront, Dame Dorothy Street and Wearmouth Bridge is all scheduled to be switched on by Friday, November 15.”

The lights on the Wearmouth Bridge were first announced to be taking place in August this year and they are set to be in place throughout the winter months.

There will be no official event for the illumination lights switch on for the sea front and bridge.

At the time, Sunderland City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Transport, Councillor Amy Wilson said: “Wearmouth Bridge is one of our city’s most recognisable and well-loved landmarks.

“Since the Illuminations returned in 2015, they’ve proved to be incredibly popular along the seafront and a big draw for many thousands of residents and many, many visitors.”

Next week will see more lights hit the city as The Festival of Light heads to its new location in Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council’s Assistant Director of Culture and Events, Victoria French added: “The Festival of Light, previously held in Roker Park, has moved to Mowbray Park in the city centre as part of the wider Christmas in Sunderland programme. The festival will open next Thursday, November 21, until Sunday, December 22, every Thursday to Sunday.

“Thursday, November 21 also sees the Christmas Lights Switch On taking place from 6pm in Keel Square.”