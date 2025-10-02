Veteran Durham comic Walter Gee reunites with legendary Mick Miller ahead of Sunderland shows

Walter Gee, left, has an emotional meet up after 30 years with Sunderland bound comedian Mick Miller. Photo by Goffy Media

Veteran Durham-born comic Walter Gee has reunited with his old friend, the legendary Mick Miller, ahead of Mick’s much-anticipated performances in Sunderland this weekend.

The pair, who worked together across summer seasons, in Jersey and Blackpool, pantomime in Darlington and many clubs around Wearside during the early parts of their careers, recently met up to reminisce.

Walter, now 92 and retired from the clubland scene, said: “I met up with Mick and it was hugely emotional to catch up with him after more than 30 years.

"We recalled so many fun times together. I may have been born in Durham, but Sunderland and its people will always be special to me. I still chat to many of them when shopping in the city.

“Clubland back then across Wearside was something else, seven nights a week, packed houses, and people reserving seats for family and friends as early as teatime across the hectic weekends.

"I’ll never forget places like Southwick Social, Redhouse Club, and Farringdon Social Club.”

Mick Miller, who will perform at a sold out show at Sunderland’s Roker Hotel this Friday, has added a Christmas date on December 4 at the hotel following a demand for tickets, said: “It was so lovely to see Walter again. I get very sad travelling around the country and seeing clubs struggling to survive.

"So many great venues are now boarded up, demolished, or turned into corner shops. That 60s and 70s period in and around Sunderland was truly special, and the friendships formed back then mean so much to me.”

Walter, who will be in the audience at Mick’s Roker Hotel shows, praised his old friend’s enduring success.

“It’s fantastic to see Mick still packing out venues in 2025," he said.

"He has been sending people home smiling for decades. His timing and delivery make him the best in the business – Mick Miller is the ultimate comedian’s comedian."

Tickets for the Mick Miller comedy show this Christmas at Roker Hotel on Thursday, December 4, at 8pm (with a supporting show) are available here from www.ticketsource.co.uk/goffy-media/mick-miller-at-christmas-sunderland/e-pbojgk or by calling 07990 588 424.