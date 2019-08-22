Popular pub The Central is back in business in Bridge Street.

It had traded for three years as the Tipsy Cow, but it has reverted to its original name since being taken over by new licensee Graeme Metcalfe, formerly landlord of the Dun Cow, and business partner Phil Bainbridge.

The pub has a new license and will eventually be open seven days a week. It will also be trading before and after events at the Stadium of Light, beginning with Sunderland’s home match against Wimbledon this Saturday.

Cheers! New owners of The Central in Bridge Street, Phil Bainbridge, left, and Graeme Metcalfe.

The work required to re-open the pub took eight weeks. Most of the work was non-cosmetic; including new roof, ceiling, cellar equipment and fire alarm. However, the front has been brightened up and new white and gold signage added.

Phil said: “There wasn’t otherwise a great deal to do. It was quite dark inside, so we’ve made it a lot lighter.

“We’ve got a chef on board and the kitchen will be open soon. The menu is being discussed.”

The pub has hand-pulls for up to six cask beers and Jarrow Brewery’s Rivet Catcher is to be the house ale.

It also sells Guinness, Moretti, Fosters, John Smiths and Stella Artois. Bottled and canned craft beers are also available, as are a range of Whitley Neill Gins and Cîroc vodka.

Graeme and Phil are long-term friends as well as business partners and they had been planning to open a pub for some time.

Phil added: “When Graeme left the Dun Cow, we said we would do something together when the time was right. My wife had a baby, but our son has grown up a little now, so there was more opportunity.

“It’s a great location with all the regeneration going on at Mackie’s Corner and the Elephant Tea Rooms.”

Graeme and Phil were also keen to change back to the pub’s original name.

Phil said: “We could have called it anything we wanted. But people still referred to it as The Central, so there was no better name.”

Looking swish. The Central is open again in Bridge Street.