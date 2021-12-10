New Years Eve 2021 in Sunderland: What is happening across Wearside as the city welcomes in 2022?

The end of the year is edging closer, and for those who are inclined, that means preparations for New Years Eve are underway. But what is happening across Sunderland to celebrate the introduction of 2022?

Sunderland City Council have announced they are organising a firework display to see in the new year at a family friendly time. The 15 minute display, which will be set off from the new Riverside complex, will be starting at 6pm and will be the centrepiece of a set of events in and around Keel Square to celebrate the new year.

On-stage entertainment, food and drink stalls, street activities with food and drink offers also being available around the Riverside area of the city.

Fireworks displays will make a return for New Years Eve this year.

Anyone hoping to to is advised to take covid precautions such as wearing a face covering, adhering to social distancing where possible and taking a lateral flow test before attending.

Elsewhere across the city, Let There Be Crumbs on Roker terrace are already selling tickets for a family friendly New Years party. The Roker Hotel site are promising fun for all the family thanks to a buffet of the tea room’s best food and a disco throughout the night between 7:00pm and 2:00am on January 1.

Further up the road in Seaburn, Sunderland’s local Stack venue is hosting a New Year’s Eve “party extravaganza” for £12 per person. The night will see the return of the site’s famous ‘Krowd Karaoke’ with plenty of new and old school anthems for attendees to belt out in addition to sets from a series of local DJs throughout the night.

Tickets for Stack Newcastle’s festivities have already sold out, and the Seaburn venue is expected to see the same outcome.

Back in the city centre, one of Sunderland’s newest restaurants are already putting together plans to welcome 2022. Proven People on Burdon Road will welcome their resident DJs for a night of bottomless drink deals and complimentary food.