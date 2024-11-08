Shots! TV launches a brand new daytime schedule on Monday 11th November, bringing you more true crime, weird and wonderful Britain and daily football programming.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shots! is National World’s TV broadcast platform specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our channel is launching a brand new daytime schedule to help you find the shows you’re looking for on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565. The new schedule will group episodes into one hour blocks and into more of your favourite themed categories below in your TV listings and electronic TV guide.

Football on Shots! is the place to go for all things football entertainment. Here our sports journalists are on hand to spread the latest football news and their own expert commentary. Expect coverage on some of the UK’s biggest teams like Arsenal, Newcastle United, Portsmouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and much more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Shots! TV Schedule

Time Programme 12.00am True Crime Unsolved/Stories 1.00am Weird and Wonderful Britain 2.00am Football on Shots! 3.00am True Crime Unsolved/Stories 4.00am Weird and Wonderful Britain 5.00am Football on Shots! 6.00am True Crime Unsolved/Stories 7.00am Weird and Wonderful Britain 8.00am Football on Shots! 9.00am True Crime Unsolved/Stories 10.00am Weird and Wonderful Britain 11.00am Football on Shots! 12.00am True Crime Unsolved/Stories 1.00pm Weird and Wonderful Britain 2.00pm Football on Shots! 3.00pm True Crime Unsolved 4.00pm Weird and Wonderful Britain 5.00pm Football on Shots! 6.00pm Weird and Wonderful Britain 7.00pm The Verdict 7.15pm Unconventional Brits 7.30pm Shots! Big Show 8.00pm True Crime Stories 10.00pm Football on Shots!

Weird and Wonderful Britain are quirky entertainment episodes that show the best and most unusual people, places and events that the country has to offer.

Unconventional Brits focuses on the extraordinary lives of real people with the most unconventional hobbies and pastimes.

The Verdict shares public opinions on the biggest trending news topics in the country. For these episodes, our journalists scour different cities around the UK to hear what you, the Great British public, has to say.

Shots! Big Show are episodes that take a deeper dive into a trending topic or feature. These episodes are inspiring, historic or exclusive behind-the-scenes documentaries that explore individual stories and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

True Crime Unsolved includes documentaries like The Unsolved Murder of John Luper in Leeds and The unsolved murder of Billy Sibbald in Edinburgh that shine a light on harrowing murder and missing people cases that remain unsolved.

True Crime Stories are episodes that revisit some of the biggest murder and true crime cases that have shocked communities across the UK, such as The Peterborough ditch murders and The Sunderland Stranger.

Plus, don’t miss episodes of UK Crime Caught on Camera each Thursday at 8.30pm - one of our most popular programmes on the channel to date.

The new daytime TV schedule launches on Monday 11th November on Freeview channel 262 or Freely channel 565. You can also stream all our episodes live on demand at www.shotstv.com.