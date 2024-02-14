Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new arts trail is being set-up in over 30 Sunderland businesses to increase footfall and to "help put the city on the arts and culture map".

More than 30 local artists, including Frank Styles, have already been recruited to create a range of paintings, sculptures, sketches and street art which will be displayed at business venues including cafes, restaurants, pubs and shops as well as the City Hall and University of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People will be able to combine a bit of retail therapy, refreshment or a bite to eat whilst immersing themselves in local art and culture by following the self-guided trail.

The complete trail will take in the entirety of the city, but there will also be three shorter routes available; the Heritage Trail, Sunniside Trail and East End Trail.

Some of the venues already signed up to the trail include Diego's Joint, Port Independent, Sunshine Cooperative and Harrison and Brown Furniture.

The venture is being part funded by Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) and supported by the City Council.

Sunderland BID representative Victoria Scarisbrick (left) alongside local artists Dale Hardy and Su Devine and artwork from Marilou Chagnaud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland BID representative Victoria Scarisbrick said: "The trail will be free and everyone benefits. The artist gets exposure for their work and the chance to sell it, while also creating a relationship with the host venue to display future creations.

"The host benefits from increased footfall, including from people who may not ordinarily visit that venue, while the people on the trail get the chance to enjoy the city's art and culture."

Victoria also feels the trail can be beneficial to people's mental and physical health.

She added: "The whole trail will be several miles which is good for people to keep fit and healthy. With many of the venues set to be cafes, bars and restaurants, people can also stop and socialise for a drink or a meal, which is good for the business and for people's well-being."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coordinating the art side of the trail are local artists Dale Hardy and Su Devine.

Dale, 49, said: "The artists have the freedom to make their own creations, but one of our jobs is to match the artwork to the venue.

"For example, one artist has a pudding theme and so their work is due to go on display at The Sweet Petite.

"A key feature of the trail is the message that art is for everyone and not just displayed in galleries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The trail is free for artists to include their work as we don't want people to be prohibited by money."

Su, 52, added: "We want this to become an annual event and part of a long term plan to put Sunderland on the arts and culture map, which we see as an important part of the regeneration of the city."

The Sunderland Arts and Culture Trail will run from July 5 to 21 and will also include music and dance performances.

Trail maps will be able to be downloaded and will also include information about the artists and the work on display.