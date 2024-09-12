National Album Day returns on October 19 2024, with this year's choice selection of reissues including limited vinyl runs of All Saints, The Rolling Stones, Babyshambles and Spice Girls. | Canva/National Album Day

All Saints, Spice Girls and Babyshambles some of the reissues in store for National Album Day 2024 ⏺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Album Day returns for another year, taking place on October 19 2024.

Among some of the big reissues planned are Spice Girls’ debut album “Spice,” The Rolling Stones’ “Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out” and The Specials self-titled album.

Here’s the full list of this year’s releases, including those that are available for pre-order from today.

National Album Day 2024 has released their list of reissues set for release this year, as some of the greatest works from British musicians get a well-deserved reissue next month.

Launched in 2018, and this year taking place on 19th October 2024 with a theme of Great British Groups, National Album Day is organised jointly by UK independent and major record labels association, the BPI , and ERA, the digital entertainment and retail association, representing the nation’s music retailers and digital/streaming platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day looks to celebrate the art of the album, the event draws on the backing of the wider music community, including artists, record labels, independent specialist and online music retailers, streaming and digital music services, album platforms, music trade associations, including AIM, and all those who share a love of the album.

Of the reissue highlights this year on offer comes two of Britain’s biggest girl groups having their debut albums given a new lease of life, with Spice Girls’ “Spice” and All Saints’ self-titled debut being reissued on clear and green 12” vinyl respectively - hopefully giving Taylor Swift’s numerous “The Tortured Poets Department” variants a run for their money.

National Album Day 2024 - full list of reissues

National Album Day returns on October 19 2024, with this year's choice selection of reissues including limited vinyl runs of All Saints, The Rolling Stones, Babyshambles and Spice Girls. | Canva/National Album Day

Available for pre-order from September 12 2024

Available for purchase on 19th October from 8am

Vinyl enthusiasts might be interested in the expanded edition of The Rolling Stones "Get Your Ya-Ya's Out," being released for a limited run this National Album Day. | National Album Day

National Album Day takes place in record stores across the United Kingdom on October 19 2024; for more information or a list of stores participating, visit the National Album Day website .