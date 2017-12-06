Who will be crowned Sunderland’s Genfactor winner 2017?

Tonight’s the night the winner of this year’s Genfactor will be crowned.

This is the ninth year Gentoo has held the talent competition and 13 talented acts from Sunderland will take to the stage for the final tonight at Rainton Meadows Arena.

Some of Sunderland’s most talented young performers aged 11-18 have been named as Jorja Horner (dancer), Niamh Henderson (singer), Jane Usher (singer),

Alessia Fortunato (dancer), Daisy Pringle (singer), Katie Chambers (singer), Denton Robinson (singer/guitarist), India Mason (singer), Anne-Marie Gray (singer), Sophie Bulmer (musical theatre), Tahnee Kelly (singer), Jessica Dale (singer) and Lucy Bulmer (dancer).

Judges include Martin Longstaff, Lake Poets frontman, West End star Brandon Lee Sears, Sun FM’s Simon and Danni and previous Genfactor winner Liam Jones.

As well as watching all of the finalists perform, the crowd will also be entertained by Houghton Area Youth Band and last year’s winners Saturn Highway.

Michelle Meldrum, executive director, Gentoo, said: “The amount of talent to come out of the city since we launched the Genfactor has been amazing. “It’s great to watch young people’s confidence grow and we are so proud of all of our Genfactor finalists and of their achievements.”