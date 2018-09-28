Who is Molly Scott? The X Factor star hoping to sing her way to the judges' houses this weekend

ITV1 will screen the biggest day of X Factor star Molly Scott's life when she is pictured singing in front of a live audience, competing to earn a place at the judges' houses.

Molly has serenaded her way past two auditions stages since first appearing on our screens on September 1, where only the newly introduced Six Chair Challenge stands in her way of being continuing her X Factor journey.

Where was Molly Scott born?

Molly is from Easington and went to St Teresa's Primary and Greatham C of E Primary School, before attending English Martyrs School, all in Hartlepool, where she recently completed her GSCEs.

She has always had a passion for singing, and has previously competed in Unstoppable UK, Open Mic UK and Metro Radio's Big Audition.

When she was just 10, she won the UK Festival 4 Stars national final, against performers who were up to four years older than her. She also took part in a performance of Scrooge at Sunderland Empire.

Molly wowed the judges in his first audition with It's A Man's Man's Man's World, by James Brown

Remember her first audition?

She first took to our screens just under a month ago - wowing the judges with her grandmother's favourite song, It's A Man's Man's Man's World, by James Brown, in her audition at Wembley Arena.

Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and his wife, Ayda, all voted yes. She even managed to gain a yes from the hard-to-please Simon Cowell!

Molly was compared to Christina Aguilera by the One Direction, who added: "It was like watching a little Christina Aguilera."

Has she appeared since?

Yes, she appeared on last Sunday's episode and was one of the 60 chosen from 130 contestants to make it through to the newly formed and nerve-racking Six Chair Challenge.

Molly tweeted after it was announced she'd made it into the next stage: "OMG!!!! Can’t believe I have made it through the reveal and I will be joining team @simoncowell at the six chair challenge @thexfactor!! Cannot wait and thank you again for all the support X”.

When will she next appear?

Saturday night at 8:35pm. Molly will be seen singing in front of a live audience at Wembley Arena for a place to go through to the judges’ houses.

Should she overcome the Six Chair Challenge, she will go one step closer to echoing the success of former North East winners, Joe McElderry (2009), Little Mix (2011) and James Arthur (2012).

What is the Six Chair Challenge?

The Six Chair Challenge involves all the remaining contestants in each category battling for one of six coveted seats.

During the dramatic round, singers who have been awarded a seat can be replaced if their mentor is more impressed by another subsequent performer.

The all-new Six Chair Challenge this year also allows each of the judges one Guaranteed Safe Seat to give away.

Under the new format, if a judge wants an act to go through to the Judges’ Houses, they will give that act a Safe Seat.