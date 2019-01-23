Traditional Japanese drummers bring a taste of the Orient to Sunderland Empire

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan return to tour the UK this year, including a show at Sunderland Empire on Friday, March 8.

Back by popular demand, the world-renowned Taiko drummers combine traditional music with style and agility.

Now in their 25th years, Yamato will present the UK premiere of their Jhonetsu show, which means Passion.

Yamato will bring their unique style of performance back to Britain for an 18 venue tour where audiences across the country can experience their innovative style; combining traditional Taiko drumming with spectacle and athleticism.

Yamato formed in 1993 with the aim of preserving the tradition of Taiko drumming whilst exploring new possibilities for the majestic instrument, the wadiako, and to create endless opportunities for the rich reverberations to be heard worldwide.

Recognised as trailblazers in the Taiko world, Yamato has broken from the patriarchal confines of the style by including female drummers in the troupe from inception.

Since then, the troupe has performed in front of seven million people in more than 54 countries across the globe.

Perhaps more physically demanding that any other drumming style, performers must not only learn the traditional technique but also engage in an intensive endurance training programme.

Taiko drums can weigh up to half a ton and to strike them effectively requires the full strength of a well-trained body.

Yamato’s troupe starts each day with a 10km run and vigorous weight training to keep themselves in peak physical condition and maintain the fitness needed for their nightly two hour performances.

In this brand new show, the drummers will challenge themselves to their absolute limits both musically and physically. With a show designed to instil audiences with the exhilarating and explosive energy of Taiko, this promises to be their most ambitious and spectacular show to date.

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan perform Jhonetsu at Sunderland Empire on Friday, March 8.

