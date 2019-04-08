The Voice UK talent scouts to host auditions in Sunderland

Have your say

Do you have what it takes to win The Voice UK 2020?

Scouts from the hit TV show are heading to Sunderland tomorrow on the hunt for contestants for next year’s show.

At the weekend Molly Hocking was announced as the winner of The Voice UK 2019, and now the search for the stars of the next series begins.

Talent scouts will be at The Dun Cow Pub in High Street West from 8pm on Tuesday, April 9 and are looking for solo artists, duos and trios.

To enter The Voice UK you must be 16-years-old on or before October 1, 2019 and all music styles are welcome.

To book a slot contact Jordan on spotlight.jdmusic@gmail.com

You will need to prepare one song with either a backing track, an instrument or a capella.

All backing tracks / instruments must be provided by you.

Backing tracks will need to be on an electronic device.