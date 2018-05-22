Sting’s Bank Holiday performance of The Last Ship cancelled

A Bank Holiday performance of Sting’s musical has been cancelled, due to the “spiralling” costs of the large-scale event.

The Last Ship, based on the singer’s childhood growing up in Newcastle, was due to be performed at Spillers Wharf in Newcastle on Monday, featuring a cameo from Sting himself.

It’s been reported that the London-based production team had faced last-minute costs that were “spiralling” and unmanageable.

A spokesperson from local promoters SSD Concerts, which is responsible for a number of events in the city, said they were disappointed in the production team’s decision to cancel the show.

This is Tomorrow Festival, promoted by SSD Concerts, featuring Catfish and the Bottlemen this Friday and Hollywood’s Thirty Seconds from Mars on Saturday will go ahead as planned.

SSD Concerts say they are committed to offering their customers a full refund for the Last Ship Live at Spillers Wharf.

The Last Ship Live ticket-holders are advised go back to their point of purchase for a refund.