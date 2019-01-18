Pitch perfect: Bands FC combines football with music in Sunderland exhibition

A project of two halves which combines people’s love of football with music will be celebrated at a Sunderland exhibition this weekend.

Bands FC, which merges football team badges with band logos, has proved a social media sensation racking up nearly 50,000 Twitter followers in the past few months.

Pairing the two passions started with combining Mackem musicians Frankie & the Heartstrings with the Sunderland AFC badge, and the project has gone on to capture people’s imaginations across the country.

Other bands and acts to be given the Bands FC treatment include Run DMC, Kanye West, The Beastie Boys, The Charlatans, Kasabian and Maximo Park.

Bands FC also produce enamel badges of their Frightened Rabbit/Hearts crossover, with all the money going towards a charity in the memory of Scott Hutchison, the band’s singer who died last year.

Now, an exhibition of some of the unique designs will go on display at Pop Recs in Stockton Road, the community arts hub set up by Frankie & the Heartstrings.

New Bands FC exhibition at Pop Recs Ltd

Drummer Dave Harper said: “The idea is simple: combine football team badges with band logos. Or, in the words of Bands FC: ‘Bands as football teams/ football teams as bands’.

“We are delighted that Bands FC recognise the role of Pop Recs in Sunderland and chose us a venue for the exhibition.”

As well as the exhibition itself, which runs from January 18 to 20, there will be prints, pin badges and postcards available to buy, including the Frankie & the Heartstrings piece.

The exhibition will be free to attend, however, after 7pm on Saturday, January 19, there will be performances from Roxy Girls and Pit Pony with an entry price of £5.

New Bands FC exhibition at Pop Recs Ltd

Exhibition times are:

•10am to 5pm on Friday, January 18

•10am to 10pm on Saturday, January 19 (£5 after 7pm for Roxy Girls and Pit Pony)

•11am to 4pm on Sunday, January 20