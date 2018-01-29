Paloma Faith to headline North East festival

Paloma Faith will open this year’s Mouth of the Tyne Festival.

The Brit Award-winning, English singer-songwriter is confirmed as the opening headline artist at the festival, organised by North Tyneside Council, at Tynemouth Priory and Castle on Thursday, July, 5.

Her number one album The Architect is currently riding high in the charts, with eight weeks in the top ten and fast approaching sales of 250,000.

And her new album is currently on course to become her fourth double platinum album in a row, which would make her the first British woman in chart history to achieve this.

The 2015 Brit Award-winner – who is nominated again this year for Best British Female – rose to fame with hits including Stone Cold Sober, Only Love Can Hurt Like This, Crybaby and Picking up the Pieces.

North Tyneside Elected Mayor, Norma Redfearn said: “We are delighted to announce that world-renowned artist Paloma Faith will perform in North Tyneside this summer. I know many people will be looking forward to watching her perform her hits in the special and picturesque setting of Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

“The Mouth of the Tyne Festival attracts around 100,000 visitors each year, which always provides a huge boost the local economy and increases tourism to the borough. With such a high calibre act confirmed for the festival and more exciting announcements to come, I’m sure this year will be no different.”

Tickets priced at £40 plus booking fees, will go on sale from 9am on Friday, February 2 at www.seetickets.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.