Oscar winner Sir Tim Rice to bring West End friends to Sunderland

The Lion King will meet the Black Cats when Oscar-winning lyricist Sir Tim Rice brings his West End friends to Wearside to help some of the region’s most in need communities.

Sunderland AFC fan Tim, who wrote the words for many of the nation’s most-loved musicals including Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Aladdin and The Lion King will be hosting a special event at the Beacon of Light on March 6 featuring songs from these shows and more.

The event will run as part of Foundation of Light’s Gala Dinner celebrations recognising the achievements of local people who have worked with the Sunderland- based charity over the last 12 months.

Guests at the fundraiser will enjoy a three-course dinner as part of the event where they will hear about award winners who have overcome adversity or achieved excellence, before seeing Tim Rice and his friends perform.

He will present the show and talk about how he came up with ideas for songs and shows, re-telling stories and lyrics along the way all linked with performances by West End singers and an 8-piece band under the baton of Musical Director Duncan Waugh.

The show promises to be interesting, amusing and packed full of words and music from Tim’s works from the West End and Broadway stages, Disney films and the songs that ‘got away’.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting the award-winning work of Foundation of Light, the official charity of Sunderland AFC.

Speaking about the event Tim said: “I’m very excited about this event and looking forward to announcing some of the performers who will be joining us to support the fantastic work of Foundation of Light.”

Foundation of Light Chief Executive Lesley Spuhler OBE added: “Sir Tim has been a Foundation of Light trustee since our launch 18 years ago and we are very grateful that he is generously bringing his talents, and those of his friends, to our city for an event that will benefit thousands on Wearside and beyond.”

The event is being sponsored by the Harrison Centre for Social Mobility, who support Foundation of Light through the Beacon of Light’s World of Work Zone, delivering enterprise and employability programmes.

•Tickets are available from £1,500 (+VAT) per table for 10 and can be purchased by contacting Clare Wilson on 0191 5634777 or clare.wilson@foundationoflight.co.uk