Michael Bolton cancels Valentine’s Day date in Sunderland

Michael Bolton has cancelled his forthcoming Valentine’s Day date at Sunderland Empire.

It’s been announced today that the Grammy Award winner is re-scheduling his tour from February to November 2018.

While other dates for the tour have been given replacement dates, no alternative date has been listed for the Empire show.

A full refund is being offered to people who had already bought tickets for next week’s Audience with Michael Bolton in which he was due to discuss his successful music career.

A spokeswoman for the production company said: “Kong Events extends sincerest apologies to Michael Bolton fans who have already purchased tickets to My Life Story events scheduled between February 7-14, 2018.

“Due to technical issues delaying production we have had to reschedule these events to November. We would be happy to honour your tickets for the new dates or provide a full refund.”

She added: “Kong Events truly regrets any inconvenience this may have caused but we look forward to producing Michael Bolton’s My Life Story in November this year and hope that you will join us in this unique up-close-and personal conversation with the legendary artist. Accompanied by photographs and footage, the dynamic evening will reveal the highs and lows of a boy’s climb to stardom and the dreams he achieved as a man.”

For a ticket refund contact the Empire direct on 0844 871 3022.