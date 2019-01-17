Meet Sunderland’s answer to Dolly Parton

Have your say

A Dolly Parton impersonator from Sunderland says she’s looking forward to performing on a North East stage.

Andrea Pattison from Farringdon, has been playing Dolly Parton on stages big and small since 2009.

She’s performed in theatres all over the UK, from the Isle of Wight to Shetland, appeared at major outdoor festivals, on cruise ships and in all sorts of smaller venues.

After four years on the road playing Dolly in the Islands in the Stream show, Andrea says she’s very excited about performing her own show again at one of her favourite local venues, Billingham Forum, on Friday, February 15.

This performance will feature local singer/guitarist Brian Dales as a special guest. Brian has been seen recently fronting the Up on the Roof show. He’ll be performing songs by Kenny Rogers, James Taylor and Glen Campbell.

This performance will also feature talented youngsters from Sunderland-based The Joanne Kennedy School of Dance.

Andrea said: “It will be amazing to be on stage again at the Forum.

“I’ve seen so many fantastic concerts there over the years, I love the venue and the audience.”

Andrea was a popular wedding singer for years before playing Dolly, and it was positive feedback she received after recording Stormy’s

Daughter, an album of original songs in 2008, that encouraged her to develop her Dolly act.

l Tickets for the show are available from 01642 552663.