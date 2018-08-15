Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith announces new solo album and shares lead single

Paul Smith, the effervescent frontman of North East indie-rockers Maximo Park, has announced his fourth solo album.

Diagrams will be released on October 26, on Billingham Records, and the first taste of the new material is the single Silver Rabbit.

Smith says of the track: "It's a punchy song where the self-doubt and regret in the lyrics is mirrored by the musical tension that develops as it goes along.

"I grew up in the grunge era, so this has echoes of that sound, but with my own romantic view of everyday life."

Smith, who was raised in Billingham and now lives in Newcastle, has co-produced the album with Andrew Hodson of 6 Music favourites Warm Digits.

His previous solo works are Margins (2010), the Peter Brewis collaboration Frozen By Sight (2014) and Contradictions (2015).

Lucky ticket holders will probably get the chance to hear some of the new songs at a sold-out two-night residency at The Old Cinema Launderette in Durham on September 15 and 16.

Listen to Silver Rabbit on Soundcloud HERE.