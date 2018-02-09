Lightning Seeds added to Sunderland’s Sunniside Live line-up

It’s been announced that The Lightning Seeds will cap off a day of indie music in Sunderland.

The Liverpool band, whose hits include Lucky You, Pure, The Life of Riley and football anthem Three Lions, have been added to the Saturday night line-up for this year’s Sunniside Live festival, which returns to Sunniside Gardens on July 6 and 7.

Led by Ian Broudie, The Lightning Seeds join the Saturday bill which already includes Reverend & The Makers, The Bluetones, Cast and local talent Tom ‘Mouse’ Smith from East Rainton.

Today it’s also been announced that emerging band The Larkins have been added to the Saturday line-up. Meanwhile, Soul II Soul, Haceinda DJ Graeme Park, Artful Dodger and CeeJ of Sunderland-based Haze Records are set to entertain crowds of up to 4,500 on the Friday night.

Sean Maddison, who organises the annual festival with Helen Davies, said: “What will make the Saturday even better is if England gets to the World Cup quarter final, which is on the day of the festival.

“If that happens we will put big screens up in the festival site where everyone can watch the match. Imagine a fan zone where you can sing along with the Lightning Seeds playing Three Lions live and watch England on their way to hopefully winning the World Cup?”

Ian Broudie

He added: “We just ask that everyone buys their ticket now rather than waiting. This will ensure that we can keep Sunniside Live going each year, making it bigger and better.”

Now in its fourth year, Sunniside Live was set up to drive footfall to an under-used corner of the city.

So far, it’s attracted names including Happy Mondays, Heather Small, The Farm and Brand New Heavies over the years.

This year the capacity has been increased by 500 each night to 4,500.

Tickets are available to buy now, priced £27.50 for the Friday, £34.50 for the Saturday and £50 for the weekend, from www.sunnisidelive.com