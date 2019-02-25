k.d lang announced as headliner at this year’s SummerTyne Americana Festival

Americana trailblazer k.d lang has been announced as the first headliner at this year’s SummerTyne Americana Festival at Sage Gateshead in July.

The 14th annual festival promises a line-up including an eclectic mix of legendary Americana heavyweights, cross-over artists and breakthrough talent from both sides of the Atlantic.

Dubbed “the best singer of her generation” by Tony Bennett, k.d lang has won four Grammy awards, eight Juno Awards, a BRIT, an AMA, a VMA, and four awards from GLAAD.

SummerTyne Americana Festival attracts visitors from across the world for a celebration of Americana music in and around Sage Gateshead.

Tamsin Austin, director of performance programme at Sage Gateshead said: “This year we are delighted to announce the return of k.d lang to SummerTyne as our first headliner. Her performance in 2008 was one of the absolute artistic highlights of the festivals history and we couldn’t be happier that she is coming back to join us as part of the Ingenue Redux tour marking the 25th anniversary of her seminal album, to perform it in its entirety at SummerTyne along with a range of other material from her long and celebrated career. It promises to be a very special evening.”

Tickets for k.d lang on sale Friday, March 1.

SummerTyne Americana Festival 2019 runs Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 21