Gloria Estefan musical On Your Feet to play at Sunderland Empire

It’s been announced that hit Broadway musical On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, will play Sunderland Empire from September 30 to October 5.

On Your Feet! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria and charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom and features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including Rhythm is Gonna Get You, Conga, Get On Your Feet, Don’t Want To Lose You Now and 1-2-3.

Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records worldwide and is the most successful Latin crossover performer in the history of pop music. In addition to her 38 number 1 hits across the Billboard charts, Gloria recorded the Oscar-nominated song Music of My Heart and has received numerous honours and awards over the course of her career.

Emilio Estefan is a founding member of the pioneering Miami Sound Machine, who created a brand new Latin crossover sound – fusing infectious Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco. Combined, they have won a staggering 26 Grammy awards.

The Tony Award nominated show ran on Broadway for two years, playing for over 750 performances. It is currently on a two year US tour, whilst the production in Holland played to standing ovations and sell out audiences.

•Tickets are on sale now and are available in person at the Box Office on High Street West, from the Ticket Centre on 0844 871 3022 or online at www.ATGtickets.com/Sunderland