Drenge promise special homecoming show for Deer Shed Festival

Drenge have promised a special homecoming show at the Deer Shed Festival this summer.

The Yorkshire band pledge an exciting, new spectacle for their Friday night headline show at the event at Baldersey Park, North Yorkshire, over the weekend of July 20-22.

The band’s appearance will show off the North’s favourite family friendly music, arts and science festival’s new main stage area and site layout in its most exciting edition to date.

Eoin Loveless, lead singer and guitarist of Sheffield-based Drenge, is promising a special homecoming show after recently returning from a three-year hiatus.

He said: “We’re so excited. We’ve just had this Grand Reopening theme [for the recent tour, where the band snipped an inaugural ribbon before launching into their ferocious set] and we’re definitely going to be inventing something really special for this occasion too.”

Drenge’s new single, This Dance, seems tailor-made for such a festival atmosphere, as Loveless revealed it was written as a call to arms for listeners to lose themselves in the music.

He said: “There’s nothing like going to a party and ending up on the dance floor, belting out ‘80s chart tunes as if you’re at the barrier at a Slayer concert.

“Your arms and legs colliding with friends, and with complete strangers. Dancing like nobody’s watching and hoping they don’t call the police – it’s all about that freedom.”

The new site layout and main stage area represents a realisation of what director Oliver Jones always dreamt the festival would look like when he and his wife Kate launched Deer Shed as a one-day event back in 2010.

“We always had a perfect image in our head of a tree-lined background to the Main Stage that befitted the beauty of Baldersby Park,” he said.

“Things always got in the way, but we’re delighted that our nine-year-long vision for the site will now finally come to fruition.

“Though audience capacity will remain the same, we’ll have more space and, as is the case each year, we’ve invested more in the music, arts and science programme than ever before.”

Not only are Goldfrapp, Drenge, Field Music and Public Service Broadcasting topping the music bill, but the Big Top tent – doubling as the Deer Shed Comedy Club – will host TV favourites such as James Acaster, Rachel Parris, Daliso Chaponda and Justin Moorhouse.

Tier 3 tickets are running low, but are still available from www.deershedfestival.com/tickets