DJ Tom Zanetti, Ian Van Dahl, Ultrabeat and N-Trance announced for Sunderland Freshers’ Week gigs

It’s been announced that DJ Tom Zanetti, as well as clubbing favourites Ian Van Dahl, Ultrabeat and N-Trance, will perform in Sunderland as part of a series of gigs taking place for Freshers’ Week.

Tom Zanetti, whose recent tracks include You Want Me, will headline at The Point in Holmeside, with support from Official Nancie, on Saturday, September 15.

Meanwhile, Clubland, one of the biggest dance brands in the UK, comes to Illusions in Holmeside on September 17, with performances from Ian Van Dahl, Ultrabeat and N-Trance plus MC Keys.

Other highlights taking place throughout the week, which starts on September 15, include a Neon Paint Party at Independent on Sunday; Bingo Revolution at Bonded Warehouse: Play at Pickle/Gatsby/Fusion & Hidden with special disney playroom: iQuiz at Revolution: 21st Century Box UV rave party on Friday and to finish the week comedy hypnotist Robert Temple will perform at Illusions.

Promter Stephen Gatsby said: “Landing Tom Zanetti for Sunderland Freshers’ Week is a major coup which we feel that the whole city will be excited about. “When you add Clubland plus six other amazing events, we feel that this Freshers line up is up there with the best of the Freshers celebrations in the country.”

All gigs are open to students and non-students. You can pay on the door at the events or buy advance wristbands from www.skiddle.com