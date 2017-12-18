Christmas jamming sessions to be held at Sunderland nightclub

Nightclub and music venue Independent is piloting two jamming sessions for musicians over the Christmas period, taking place on Thursday, December 21 and Thursday, December 28.

Aimed at musicians, the events promise to be an informal affair giving people the opportunity to network, as well as play alongside other musicians.

Seamus Edge, from Independent, who is leading the project, said: “Independent has always been at the forefront of the grassroots scene in Sunderland, supporting local artists at the beginnings of their careers, like Frankie & The Heartstrings and The Lake Poets, as well as bringing hundreds of bands to the city, so we see this night as a continuation of that support.”

The events are free of charge, with players only needing to bring their instruments as the venue will supply drums, amps and microphones, as well as a drummer and bass player from The Voluntears. Doors open at 6.30pm.