Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Libertines and Run DMC announced for Kendal Calling

Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Libertines, Run DMC and Hacienda Classical will be headlining this year’s Kendal Calling festival.

Tickets are on sale now for the festival which returns to Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District for the 13th year this summer from July 26-29

Since the release of their debut album The Balcony, Catfish and the Bottlemen’s rise to the top has been nothing short of stratospheric. Sophomore effort The Ride saw them establish themselves as one of the true stars of the burgeoning British guitar scene and this summer they head back to the fields for a headline set.

The Libertines will also be making a long overdue trip to Kendal Calling. Having reformed and re-established themselves, Pete, Carl, Gary and John will be bringing anthems from their three huge albums to the fields.

Meanwhile, hip-hop royalty Run DMC will be performing huge hits including It’s Like That, My Adidas and Its Tricky.

Kicking proceedings off on the Thursday night is a special show from Hacienda Classical with the Manchester Camerata, the city’s experimental orchestra playing a new set of huge classics.

Festival Director, Andy Smith said: “We’re thrilled to be heading into our 13th year and can’t wait to head back to the beautiful Lake District for another weekend of music, art, food and a couple of Kend-ales.

“We’re lucky to have one of our biggest lineups ever and can’t wait to welcome hip hop royalty Run DMC to the festival alongside our other headliners Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Libertines and Hacienda Classical.”

Also set to perform are James, Shed Seven, Ocean Colour Scene, The Sherlocks, White Lies, The Wailers, Declan Mckenna, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Lucy Spraggan, The Amazons, Tom Grennan, Slow Readers Club, Peter Hook & The Light, Marmozets, Pale Waves, Idles, Dub Pistols, Hollie Cook, Sam Fender, Black Honey, Pins, The Blinders, Jordan Allen, Anteros, Yonaka, Trudy & The Romance and Bang Bang Romeo.

Those wishing to get their dancing shoes on can look forward to the Glow Dance Stage. With a lineup featuring DJ sets from Basement Jaxx, Gorgon City and all round superstar Idris Elba, a special takeover from DnB stalwarts Hospitality, sets from Grandmaster Flash and Mistajam, alongside Horse Meat Disco, Wookie and Gotsome, get ready to rave the night away.

Tim Peaks Cafe, meanwhile, is a fan favourite and the perfect place to take a pitstop, grab a slice of cherry pie and a coffee. This year’s lineup includes Tim Burgess (DJ Set), Dave Haslam, The Clone Roses, Bernard Butler in conversation, Tony Walsh, Clint Boon, The Waltones, Kieren Webster (DJ Set), Twisted Wheel, Thomas Turgoose (DJ Set), Best Picture, Average Sex, Trampolene, Lost Horizons, The High, Fat Cops, Two Shot Podcast Live, Skeleton Key Records Takeover and Tiny Tim Peaks with Alex Winters.

Anyone exploring the Woodlands will be treated to sets from Elvana, The Beatsie Boys, Jamie & Shoony, Satyr Play, 100 Fables, The K’s, Rats, Brownbear, No Hot Ashes, North Atlas, The Lottery Winners, Citrus Heights and more to come as well as an array of incredible art installations.

Tickets available from https://www.kendalcalling.co.uk/tickets