More than 100 stalls confirmed for Seaham Food Festival

A popular food fair is set to serve up more than 100 traders.

Seaham Food Festival takes place over the weekend of August 5 and 6

Durham County Council has confirmed that around 120 traders from County Durham and beyond will be taking stalls at the Seaham Food Festival on Saturday and Sunday August 5 and 6.

And alongside the familiar faces that regular festivalgoers will recognise, there will be more than 20 new traders selling everything from cocktails and gins to cheeses and chilli jams.

There will be plenty of vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy free options too, and even hand-made dog treats for four-legged festivalgoers.

Coun Elizabeth Scott is the council's Cabinet member for economy and partnerships: "We’re so proud to host stalls from the region’s finest food and drink producers and we know people are always eager to see if their favourites will be there," she said,

"We’ve got another mouth-watering line-up, with Sicilian street food, Thai curries, Greek gyros and more than 20 flavours of sausage, as well as sweet treats such as Turkish delight, brownies and cupcakes, plus teas, coffees and honeys.

"It’s great to see that so many Seaham and County Durham-based traders will be there too. The festival gives them such a brilliant opportunity to get in front of new customers

and raise their profile.

"We cater for all kinds of tastes. There’s an A to Z list of traders, plus a handy site map, on the Seaham Food Festival website with vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy free options all clearly labelled to make it easy for people to find their favourites.

"And don’t forget – we’ve also got cookery demonstrations from our celebrity chefs, family entertainment and live music to look forward to, so people can really make a day of it.