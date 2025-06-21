The latest acts for this year’s Lindisfarne Festival has been announced following confirmation the event would continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of the festival was put into doubt in May after the organiser of the origninal set of festivals took over following the news new organisers Wannasee were in talks with liquidators.

With the festival now back under the leadership of its original founder Conleth Maenpaa, and supported by new partners including the experienced team behind Hardwick Festival, Lindisfarne is looking ahead to what many are calling its most meaningful year yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindisfarne Festival.

Speaking about the overwhelming support the festival has received since announcing its return, Conleth said: “I’ve been blown away. The messages, the emails, the social posts – people really care about this festival. When we confirmed it was coming back, the outpouring was humbling and deeply emotional. This festival has heart, and that’s come from the community that’s grown around it.”

“We’ve worked tirelessly to make sure the 2025 edition lives up to that love and loyalty. We’ve protected the line-up, added some incredible new names, and the whole thing is shaping up to be our best one yet.”

Taking place over the final weekend of August overlooking Holy Island, Lindisfarne Festival will celebrate its 10th edition this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The headline line-up, already featuring Doves, Armand Van Helden, Jamie Webster, The Waterboys, and Hawkwind, has been further strengthened with a string of new additions announced today, including local legends Smoove and Turrell, The Jerry Cinnamon Experience and Sonny Tennet.

Showhank Duo and The Sakpones have also been added to the lineup.

They join a programme that includes Scouting for Girls, Lottery Winners, Lucy Spraggan and headline sets from Armand Van Helden, Doves, The Waterboys and Jamie Webster.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.