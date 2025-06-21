More names announced for Lindisfarne Festival including local acts and Gerry Cinnamon tribute

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Jun 2025, 15:56 BST
The latest acts for this year’s Lindisfarne Festival has been announced following confirmation the event would continue.

The future of the festival was put into doubt in May after the organiser of the origninal set of festivals took over following the news new organisers Wannasee were in talks with liquidators.

With the festival now back under the leadership of its original founder Conleth Maenpaa, and supported by new partners including the experienced team behind Hardwick Festival, Lindisfarne is looking ahead to what many are calling its most meaningful year yet.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lindisfarne Festival.placeholder image
Lindisfarne Festival.

Speaking about the overwhelming support the festival has received since announcing its return, Conleth said: “I’ve been blown away. The messages, the emails, the social posts – people really care about this festival. When we confirmed it was coming back, the outpouring was humbling and deeply emotional. This festival has heart, and that’s come from the community that’s grown around it.”

“We’ve worked tirelessly to make sure the 2025 edition lives up to that love and loyalty. We’ve protected the line-up, added some incredible new names, and the whole thing is shaping up to be our best one yet.”

Taking place over the final weekend of August overlooking Holy Island, Lindisfarne Festival will celebrate its 10th edition this year.

Visit NewcastleWorld’s newsletter page to sign up for our great range of news and sport emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The headline line-up, already featuring Doves, Armand Van Helden, Jamie Webster, The Waterboys, and Hawkwind, has been further strengthened with a string of new additions announced today, including local legends Smoove and Turrell, The Jerry Cinnamon Experience and Sonny Tennet.

Showhank Duo and The Sakpones have also been added to the lineup.

They join a programme that includes Scouting for Girls, Lottery Winners, Lucy Spraggan and headline sets from Armand Van Helden, Doves, The Waterboys and Jamie Webster.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Holy IslandCommunityOrganisersPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice