South Tyneside’s stellar line-up for its popular summer Sunday Concerts has now been given another boost, with news of a range of additional performers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free concerts at Bents Park are one of the most popular events at the annual This Is South Tyneside Festival, organised by South Tyneside Council.

More names added to the bill for two of the four shows, which includes a homegrown musical hero, one of the members of the UK’s biggest girl band and a group who were finalists in a tv reality show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields Gazette readers have reacted to the 2025 Sunday Concerts line-up. | National World

Pride in South Tyneside will return on Sunday, July 20, delivered alongside charity Out North East and promoting inclusivity and diversity.

Girl band Liberty X and Scooch, featuring South Shields’ David Ducasse alongside bandmate Natalie Powers, are now joining the already packed programme.

They will be appearing alongside headliner Shayne Ward, The Future is Queer and Shelley Stevens.

For the final concert, on Sunday, August 3, Girls Aloud vocalist Nadine Coyle has been added to the line-up. She will be singing a number of Girls Aloud classics along with her solo material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadine will be joined by Bjorn Again and Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir to ensure that the last show goes with a bang.

This year’s Sunday Concerts are also a showcase for local talent and will open this year on Sunday, July 13 with the inaugural NEXT! Big Thing.

The 13 July event is being headlined by solo artist Sonny Tennet.

Sonny will be supported by Cortney Dixon, who has recently announced her first appearance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, Patrick Gosling, Drum Young as well as acts from The NEXT! Big Thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, July 27 visitors to the park can enjoy a performance by British musician Nik Kershaw, along with Katrina, formerly of Katrina and the Waves and the Understudies.

Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy at South Tyneside Council said the new names consolidates what is already a very strong line-up.

“The fact that we now have Nadine Coyle, Liberty X and Scooch added to the Sunday Concerts is fantastic,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We already had an incredibly strong and diverse range of musical talent on board and now that has been strengthened even further with this new announcement.

“The fact that this year we’re also giving a massive platform for local talent will ensure this is going to be one of our best festivals yet.”