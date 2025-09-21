Goffy Media

Legendary comedian Mick Miller shares his football past and friendship with Ray Kennedy ahead of his Sunderland performance at Roker Hotel this Christmas.

Legendary comedian Mick Miller will reveal his unique footballing past - and a close friendship with on of the North East’s most ever decorated player - as he prepares to prepares to perform in Sunderland this Christmas.

The award-winning TV star, who is best known for his breakthrough on New Faces and later as part of ITV’s smash hit The Comedians, will appear at the Roker Hotel December 4, after his first date at the venue on October 3 has already completely sold out.

Prior to his comedy fame, Mick ( real name Michael Lawson) was a promising young goalkeeper at Port Vale, managed at the time by England legend Sir Stanley Matthews.

In 1966 he met 15-year-old Ray Kennedy, who would later enjoy a glittering career with Arsenal, Liverpool and England.

Mick said: “We had a great friendship, and Ray was hugely popular with the other youth players.

“We became close pals, talking through the challenges of being in school one week, being under the watch of Sir Stanley Matthews, and cleaning the boots for the first team players the next.

“We were released on the same day by Sir Stanley, which was truly devastating for us both at the time.

“We were a couple of young lads and we were both in tears that day. Ray went on to prove the legend wrong in the biggest way possible.”

While Ray Kennedy went on to win league titles, endless trophies, top player awards, European Cups and earn England recognition, Mick found success in comedy, eventually headlining in Las Vegas and appearing at the Royal Variety Performance for Queen Elizabeth II.

Mick commented: “Ray’s achievements were on another level.

“His medals at Arsenal, Liverpool and his England caps put him among the greats.

“He’ll always be remembered as a proper lad and a huge ambassador for North East football.

“Our lives went in different directions, but that bond we built as young lads in that memorable year of 66’ at Port Vale never left me.”

In 1984, Ray Kennedy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and he passed away in 2021 at age 70.

Mick Miller, now one of Britain’s most respected comedy veterans and playing consistently to packed houses in 2025, brings his trademark humour to the Roker Hotel, Sunderland, on December 4 – following the sell-out of his first show at the same venue this October.

To book tickets for his show, click here or call 07990 588 424.