Get ready to slam! Megaslam Wrestling is bringing its huge 2024 Live Tour to Sunderland.

Spectacular tag matches will feature at the event. | 3rd party

The tour brings live events across the UK and says it wants families to "enter a world of FUN with the two-hour entertainment spectacular".

An array of international stars who have performed in world class venues will be battling it out at the Grand Hotel in Seaburn on Sunday, September 22.

Two teams will be facing off on the night as Team Nasty battle it out with Team Megaslam. Team Nasty are generally perceived as the more controversial of the two and audiences tend to warm to them less.

Team Nasty are reputedly "the ultimate bad guys (and girls) of the ring", whereas Team Megaslam "are loved everywhere, they dazzle and excite with fast paced moves".

Nasty representatives include Megaslam Champion The Sheikh, Captain "Miserable" Martin Kirby and more.

Team Megaslam has more refined and cultured combatants, including the spectacular "Maori Warrior" NIWA from New Zealand, Wesley from the Gladiators TV show, plus lady wrestlers too.

Matches will include one-on-one challenge, tag team spectacular and a special main event to be announced on the evening.

Organisers say the event will be "two hours of pure fun for families" and that you do not necessarily need to be a wrestling fan to enjoy the show.

They add: "Megaslam is a show like no other. Our shows feature larger than life characters battling it out inside the Megaslam ring, watched on by hundreds of enthusiastic fans - this creates an unforgettable atmosphere and memories for families attending.

"There is something for everyone to enjoy on the show. High flying moves, dominating muscle-bound stars, the Megaslam Ladies and much more. Megaslam is no ordinary Wrestling show - it is a complete family entertainment experience.

“We cannot wait to return to Sunderland - the crowd is always incredible there and we look forward to creating more memories.”

Children will be invited to stay behind after the event and get their autographs and photos with the wrestling stars.

Tickets for the 3pm-5pm are on sale now at www.megaslam.co.uk/megaslamtour and are priced from £6.13 for an early bird ticket to £22.38, including booking fees.