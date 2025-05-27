4 . The Sunderland Story, Sunderland Empire

A great watch, even if you're not an avid football fan, The Sunderland Story is running at Sunderland Empire until May 31. Celebrated through the songs of its proud supporters including ‘Cheer Up Peter Reid’, ‘Sunderland Take Over’, ‘Sunderland Till I Die’, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and many more. The Sunderland Story is told through the eyes of the Carter and Thompson families, who during a wake for their beloved grandfather William realise that much of their family history always seems to link back to the story of Sunderland AFC. | David Wood