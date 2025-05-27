If you’re looking for something to do, here’s some of the events taking place.
1. Ford and Downhill family fun days
Active Sunderland is hosting family fun days for the half term. They take place on Wednesday, May 28 from 10-3pm at Ford Football Hub and Friday, May 30 from 10-3pm at Downhill Football and Gym. Visitors can try their hand at basketball with Lambton Raptore Basketball Club, enjoy some friendly non-contact rugby with Vigor.Rugby, or jump into classic group games with ParkPlay. There's also walking football, clubbercise and more. | Active Sunderland
2. Workshops and soft play
The Bridges is hosting craft workshops through the week including a Suncatchers and Rainbows-themed session on Thursday, May 29 from 10am until 3pm. Bath bomb making workshops in collaboration with Lush take place on May 28 and 30. The workshops will be held at 11am and 12 noon and cost £5 to make Luna’s Butterfly and £4 for Toby’s Magic Cow. They must be booked in advance as places are limited. The Bridges’ soft play area for the under fives will also be open until Sunday June 1, costing £2 a child. | Submitted
3. A Celebration of Bluey and Bingo, Stack Seaburn
Bluey hits the stage at Stack Seaburn on Thursday, May 29 for A Celebration of Bluey and Bingo. Live performances, meet and greets, games, a disco, colouring and interactive activities are just some of the experiences lined up on the day which starts from noon. Tickets cost £1.50 each per child who must be accompanied by an adult who can attend for free. | Submitted
4. The Sunderland Story, Sunderland Empire
A great watch, even if you're not an avid football fan, The Sunderland Story is running at Sunderland Empire until May 31. Celebrated through the songs of its proud supporters including ‘Cheer Up Peter Reid’, ‘Sunderland Take Over’, ‘Sunderland Till I Die’, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and many more. The Sunderland Story is told through the eyes of the Carter and Thompson families, who during a wake for their beloved grandfather William realise that much of their family history always seems to link back to the story of Sunderland AFC. | David Wood
