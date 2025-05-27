Is it really May Half Term in the North East already? It feels like the Easter holidays were just yesterday for many families!
But here we are; the late May Bank Holiday signals another welcome week off school. Of course, that also means a fresh round of planning activities to keep everyone entertained, and if you’re feeling a little short on inspiration ahead of the long summer break on the horizon, that’s completely understandable. However, don't worry, we’re here to lend a hand!
After delving into event calendars and local listings from Darlington to Northumberland, we’ve gathered what we believe are 25 fantastic ideas to make the most of next week across the region (and one just a little further afield that’s too good to miss!). The selection is packed with variety – from exploring historic castles and uncovering museum treasures, to enjoying nature on beautiful trails, getting hands-on with creative workshops, or catching a captivating family show.
Many of these activities are free or come with a small entry fee, ensuring there are plenty of budget-friendly options. For those experiences that might have a slightly higher ticket price, they often promise a truly memorable day out or perhaps even a special keepsake for the family to cherish.
So, what are the 25 events that caught our eye for a brilliant May half-term in and around the North East? Read on to discover some inspiration!
