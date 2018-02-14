Matilda-style workshops delivered at Sunderland libraries

Sunderland Library Service has unveiled a Matilda-inspired Cake of Books ahead of the hit show’s North East debut.

The multi award-winning production of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Matilda The Musical will take over Sunderland Empire for four weeks from May 8 to June 2 this year.

Ahead of the production’s arrival, visitors to the City Library at Sunderland Museum will have the opportunity to see the specially commissioned Cake of Books statue which has been unveiled alongside a life size Matilda and Miss Trunchbull silhouette, which will be on display until February 23.

The arrival of the statue is an opportunity for visitors to find out more about the programme of family learning Sunderland Library Service has planned for the Easter half-term in collaboration with Sunderland Empire’s Creative Learning team.

The programme has been created in collaboration with the RSC and will see Sunderland Empire’s Creative Learning team deliver Mrs Phelps-style workshops inspired by the library in the musical to families who’ve booked sessions at Sunderland’s Libraries in the city centre, Washington and Houghton.

Coun John Kelly, portfolio holder for public health, wellness and culture at Sunderland City Council, said: “Books and storytelling play a big part in Matilda The Musical and now is the chance to celebrate with the statue here at the City Library.

“The Cake of Books statue is a great appetiser for all the Easter events, in fact for all the events we have year round at the museum and across Libraries Services, plus visiting the Empire and catching a very spectacular show”.

The workshops, inspired by Matilda The Musical, are part of RSC’s new education programme Change My Story, in which the RSC aims to reach over 15,000 children in collaboration with its touring theatre partners.

Change My Story will see Creative Learning and partners work closely with local schools and families in a programme of Matilda-inspired creative activity through 2018.