Masterchef star Jonny Cooks joins Seaham Food Festival line-up

Masterchef star Jonny Cooks is coming home.

Jonny - real name Jonny Stewart - is the latest addition to the the line-up at next weekend's Seaham Food Festival.

And he is no stranger to the popular seafront event.

Festival organisers have confirmed Jonny, who was born and raised in County Durham, will be taking to the cookery stage on Saturday, August 5.

After securing himself a spot as a contestant on this year’s MasterChef, Jonny went on to cook some impressive dishes where he brought big flavours and innovative ideas.

"I started cooking during lockdown," he said.

"I wanted to use my spare time and spare money to make a rubbish experience that little bit better. So, I decided to take cooking more seriously.

"I experimented with cooking and flavours like never before and unlocked a culinary world I would never have otherwise.”

“I then applied for MasterChef after starting my Instagram and used that to catapult me into the forefront of culinary expertise. I found the whole process just simply amazing, the people I met, the laughs I had and the new food experiences I had were second to none.

"I felt I left with so much more to show and a real passion in my belly to cook for people.”

And now, he is excited to make his debut on the stage at the food festival: “I now run my own food stall and I'm excited to show the people of Seaham exactly what I can do," he said.

"It's going to be amazing to be on stage and cooking at a festival I love to attend. I've sat where the public have and truly want to inspire the next lot of people to do it - just like I was.

"Seaham is a special food festival. From being on top of the cliffs overlooking the sea, to trying all of the food available it really is a fantastic event that I am honoured to be a part of."

Coun Elizabeth Scott is Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships : "We are excited to welcome Jonny back to Seaham Food Festival - this time not in the audience but on our cookery stage," she said.

Jonny will be on the cookery stage on Saturday, August 5

"Jonny will be joining an already star-studded line-up of chef and bakers who are going toimpress and inspire audiences with their unique styles and flavours.

"There is just over a week to go so the countdown is truly on. We can’t wait."