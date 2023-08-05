Despite the unseasonably inclement weather, taste buds were tantalised and stomachs filled as TV chefs including MasterChef 2023 champion Eddie Scott and The Great British Bake Off winner, Syabira Yusoff, showed off their culinary skills.

Seaham Food Festival regulars Dennis and Doris Tilmour braving Storm Antoni.

In keeping with his family’s Indian, Punjabi heritage, Eddie showcased how to cook a Kolkata fish cutlet.

He said: “It’s like a fish cake, with a mustard ketchup which is called a Kasundi, along with some green chilli and lemon juice.

“It’s great being here in Seaham and cooking on stage was a lot of fun. Apart from the weather it has been amazing.”

With rising levels of obesity and the cost of living continuing to bite, Eddie was also keen to highlight the importance of people being able to cook their own meals using fresh ingredients.

He said: “Learning about and teaching people how to cook good home cooked food that doesn’t cost much is so important.

“There’s so much processed food that’s easy to get hold of in the supermarket but isn’t always really healthy.

“It’s important for chefs to get out there and give people ideas which are cheap and cost effective and to inspire people to cook at home for their families.”

MasterChef 2023 champion Eddie Scott.

It’s a sentiment shared by presenter of BBC One show Eat Well For Less, Chris Bavin, who added: “People being able to cook is one of the most important things we can learn and it needs to be a more integral part of the syllabus in schools.

“I think when you can cook something quick, easy, tasty and healthy from scratch, for little money, it’s the absolute winner.

“We are too reliant on takeaways and convenience foods. Cooking is one of the best things you can do for you and your family.”

Eat Well For Less presenter Chris Bavin.

It was the second year Chris has hosted the cooking demonstrations, with last year's chefs enjoying more summery conditions.

He added: “I’ve had a great time so far and there’s a lovely atmosphere. It’s a bit wet and windy but that hasn’t put people off coming out and seeing some amazing demonstrations.”

For those with more of a sweet tooth, Bake Off winner Syabira Yusoff and participant Freya Cox were cooking up some sweet treats for visitors.

Syabira said: “I made a strawberry and rosemary swiss roll. Doing the demonstration was a lot of fun. It was cold but the audience soldiered through.”

Bake Off winner Syabira Yusoff.

Bowburn couple Dennis and Doris Tilmour, visit the festival every year and were determined not to be beaten as Storm Antoni unleashed its wrath on this year’s event.

Doris, 66, said: “It’s still a fabulous event, despite the rain. The weather hasn’t put us off and I think it’s the best street food that I’ve ever had. Today I went for loaded fries and they are delicious.”

Kelly and Paul Hide also make an annual trip to the event.

Kelly, 44, said: “I come every year and, despite the rain, I’ve really enjoyed it so far. I had the Yorkshire pudding wrap and Paul had the Hippo burger.

“They were both really good. I’m looking forward to seeing some of the chefs and we are going to see what we can get from the sauces and sausage stall.”

The festival was an opportunity for 120 independent traders to showcase their produce.

One of those was Megan Maddison, from Sedgefield, who runs Fusion Cake Haus.

Meagan, 30, said: “Despite the rain it has still been quite busy. It’s been a good turnout and I’ve enjoyed it.”

Tom Mackenzie, 65, from Dalton Moor Farm in County Durham, said: “We have our own orchard and use the apples to produce our own juice and vinegar. There has still been a lot of interest in our products although turnout has been hit by the weather, which is disappointing.”

Purchasing some of Tom’s home made jams was married couple Keith Hall and Lavinia Cooper.

Lavinia, 61, from Ryton, said: “The weather may not be good but the food is great. We are actually looking to buy items for a meal tomorrow. We’ve already bought sticky toffee puddings, marmalade and some chutneys.

“It’s really important to support local traders. I find the quality is much better than the mass produce you get in supermarkets.”