Mary Poppins wows audience in the most delightful way

Cheers and a standing ovation for Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins were well deserved as this near three-hour performance delighted a packed Empire audience.

With some of the top names in the theatrical world behind the show it should come as no surprise that this Cameron Macintosh and Disney production was absolutely top class.

Stefanie Jones in the lead role of Mary Poppins. | Photo Danny Kaan

The set was one of the stars. It was as fast moving and imaginative as the non-stop action, so immense credit there to Rosalind Coombs and Matt Kinley for their adaptation.

The choreography was every bit as good – the hand of arguably the world’s top choreographer Matthew Bourne being obvious here. With Bourne co-director Richard Eyre, the huge cast were in the safest of hands.

So were child actors Connie Jones and Oliver Manning who were in the care of Mary Poppins herself. As the title character Stefanie Jones unfailingly glided across the stage with poise and precision that was practically perfect.

She was the fulcrum of an ever spinning whirlwind of dance, song and special effects that created a string of surprises that it would be a spoiler to reveal.

Michael D. Xavier played George Banks as if he was Basil Fawlty, but as the plot unfolded he seemed more like George Eliot’s Silas Marner as he finally realised what is really valuable is love, warmth and kindness.

Jack Chambers made himself an audience favourite as Bert the chimney sweep with a performance of energy and agility. He was gifted with ‘Chim Chim Cher-ee’, the number which started and closed Act One.

Like any successful musical, Poppins bursts with memorable songs and the cast made full use of ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’ and of course, ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’. Even though the sound of this might be something quite atrocious you can be sure that Mary Poppins is an absolute treat for young and old alike.

Reviewed by Rob Mason